Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 3,556 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $24,639,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,423,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,634,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

