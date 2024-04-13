Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 251,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.63. 1,487,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

