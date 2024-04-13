Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 126,724 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 49,864 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.63. 574,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,341. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

