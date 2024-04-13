Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 99.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.77.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CRM traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.32. 3,819,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $285.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.45 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $4,491,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,100,241.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,375 shares of company stock valued at $262,519,346. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.