Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,851,000 after buying an additional 53,964 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.09. 29,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,523. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $86.09 and a twelve month high of $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

