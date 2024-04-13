Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ball by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after purchasing an additional 874,325 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 1.3 %

Ball stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.52. 1,976,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

