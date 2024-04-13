Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 175.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,955 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 2.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 463,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,607. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

