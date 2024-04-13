Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

