Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 111,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $60.06.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

