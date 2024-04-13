Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 34,132 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,132 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 175,530 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

