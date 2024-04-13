CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Lifesci Capital downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $117,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,403 shares of company stock valued at $981,119. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

