Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Trading Down 2.2 %

CYTK opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $1,017,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $35,971,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $1,017,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,971,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,814 shares of company stock worth $9,605,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.