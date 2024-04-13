CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11. 713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

