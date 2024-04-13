DA Davidson Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $235.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

