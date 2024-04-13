DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Trading Down 0.8%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.79. 44,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 39,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

DallasNews Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%. The company had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of DallasNews

About DallasNews

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DALN. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in DallasNews by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DallasNews by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in DallasNews by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in DallasNews by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.