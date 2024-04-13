DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Trading Down 0.8%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.79. 44,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 39,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.
DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%. The company had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.
