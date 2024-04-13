Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $72,730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,536,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.