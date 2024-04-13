Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Raised by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,271,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $73,722,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $508,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $814.65 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $956.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $887.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $724.80.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Barclays began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 target price (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.93.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

