Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $263.69 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.11 and its 200-day moving average is $260.99.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

