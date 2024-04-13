Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $438.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.53. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.