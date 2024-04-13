Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

BAC opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $282.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

