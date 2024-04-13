Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 74,556 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,556 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 303,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $36.83 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Truist Financial upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

