DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in DexCom by 28.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $136.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

