Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 34.4% in March

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Turbine

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,557,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,097,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 86,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 72,602 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.