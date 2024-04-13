Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (DDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 1st

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Price Performance

Shares of DDT stock opened at 25.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of 25.84. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1 year low of 25.20 and a 1 year high of 26.59.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.