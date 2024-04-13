Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Shares Acquired by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFSB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,601. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

