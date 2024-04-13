Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 416,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 70,542 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSI traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $32.50. 39,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

