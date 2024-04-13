Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,385,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 37.9% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $69,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $30.88. 1,873,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,466. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.