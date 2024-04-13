Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

