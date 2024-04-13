Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.71

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 179.71 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 191.23 ($2.42). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 190.70 ($2.41), with a volume of 3,396,411 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLG. Barclays raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.77) in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.69).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

