DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. DLH has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $165.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DLH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

In other news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in DLH by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DLH in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

