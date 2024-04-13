Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.00.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andrew Molson purchased 80,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57. Also, Director Andrew Molson acquired 80,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,676.00. Insiders acquired a total of 114,600 shares of company stock valued at $694,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
