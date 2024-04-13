Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $19.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

DRVN stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth $49,910,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $22,402,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,583,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,209 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

