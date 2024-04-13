Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.78

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and traded as low as $4.48. Duluth shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 56,544 shares traded.

Duluth Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $241.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neala Shepherd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,158.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 329,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157,363 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 265,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duluth by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 120,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 80,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

