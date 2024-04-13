DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 104.6% in March

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:KTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,801. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
