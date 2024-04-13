Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:DX opened at $11.80 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.63.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

