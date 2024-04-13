eCash Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $141.27 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,647.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.97 or 0.00787908 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00041700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00113961 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,687,714,048,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,687,723,423,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

