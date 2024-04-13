Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $260.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $216.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Ecolab from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $221.72 on Friday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,121,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,506,000 after purchasing an additional 424,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

