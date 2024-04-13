Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Lowered by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,688 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. 3,155,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,542.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

