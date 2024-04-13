Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$16.80 at Bank of America

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.79.

TSE ELD opened at C$20.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.11. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.38 and a 12 month high of C$22.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total value of C$95,498.01. In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total value of C$95,498.01. Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

