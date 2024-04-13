Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Electromed Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ELMD opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.43. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Electromed by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electromed by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Electromed by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

