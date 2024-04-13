Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Toro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 9,500.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 112,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

