Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Southern by 1,172.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 27,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 164,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 102,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,113 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

SO opened at $68.73 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

