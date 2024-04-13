Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IWO opened at $255.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

