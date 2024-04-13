Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:SMIN opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $858.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.45. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

