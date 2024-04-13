Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Plans $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.717 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$47.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$59.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. Analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2788927 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.20.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

