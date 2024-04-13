ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

ENI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ENI has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 61.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

