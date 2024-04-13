Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Short Interest Up 107.4% in March

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the March 15th total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ENLT traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 15,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Enlight Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,929 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,589,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,409,000 after buying an additional 582,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,972,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after buying an additional 82,646 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 171.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,458,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,580,000 after buying an additional 1,552,795 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter worth $25,586,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

