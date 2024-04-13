EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

EnLink Midstream has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 70.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 231,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

