Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $75.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enova International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00. Enova International has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,385.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,938 shares of company stock worth $1,799,557. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

