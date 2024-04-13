Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $79.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.67.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Envestnet

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.31. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,885,000 after purchasing an additional 687,202 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.